Cincinnati Madeira controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-21 win against Cincinnati Deer Park in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Deer Park faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Madeira faced off against Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Reading on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

