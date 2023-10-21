New Bremen finally found a way to top Delphos St. John’s 14-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Delphos St. John’s started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over New Bremen at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with New Bremen and Delphos St. John’s locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Cardinals held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and New Bremen squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Delphos St. John’s.

In recent action on Oct. 6, New Bremen faced off against Coldwater and Delphos St. John’s took on Minster on Oct. 6 at Delphos St. John’s.

