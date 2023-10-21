Versailles topped Minster 21-14 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Versailles High on Oct. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Minster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Versailles through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers and the Wildcats were deadlocked at 7-7 heading to the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Versailles and Minster locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Versailles and Minster faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Minster High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Versailles faced off against St. Henry and Minster took on Delphos St. John’s on Oct. 6 at Delphos St. John’s.

