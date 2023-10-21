St. Henry topped Fort Recovery in a 28-27 overtime thriller for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave St. Henry a 14-7 lead over Fort Recovery.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with St. Henry and Fort Recovery locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

St. Henry held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, St. Henry and Fort Recovery faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at St. Henry.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fort Recovery faced off against Rockford Parkway and St. Henry took on Versailles on Oct. 6 at Versailles High School.

