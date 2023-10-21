Maria Stein Marion Local handled Coldwater 35-14 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Coldwater 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Cavaliers at the intermission.

Maria Stein Marion Local steamrolled to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-14.

The last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Coldwater played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Anna and Coldwater took on New Bremen on Oct. 6 at New Bremen High School.

