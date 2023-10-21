Waynesfield-Goshen dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-12 win over Mt. Victory Ridgemont on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Waynesfield-Goshen opened with a 21-12 advantage over Mt. Victory Ridgemont through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened an enormous 28-12 gap over the Golden Gophers at halftime.

Waynesfield-Goshen charged to a 41-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against North Baltimore and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Lima Perry on Oct. 6 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

