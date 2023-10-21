Fairfield trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 49-7 win over Cincinnati Colerain in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Colerain, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Fairfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Fairfield pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Fairfield and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fairfield faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Colerain took on Hamilton on Oct. 6 at Hamilton High School.

