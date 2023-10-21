Sandusky Perkins dismissed Tiffin Columbian by a 55-28 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Sandusky Perkins opened with a 21-14 advantage over Tiffin Columbian through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Tornadoes.

Tiffin Columbian tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 34-21 in the third quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Sandusky Perkins and Tiffin Columbian faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Sandusky Perkins High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Bellevue in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.