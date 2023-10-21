A suffocating defense helped Circleville Logan Elm handle Columbus Hamilton Township 28-0 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Circleville Logan Elm jumped in front of Columbus Hamilton Township 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves’ offense jumped in front for a 13-0 lead over the Rangers at the intermission.

Circleville Logan Elm charged to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Hamilton Township played in a 28-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Oct. 6 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

