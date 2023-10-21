Lancaster Fairfield Union topped Ashville Teays Valley 21-14 in a tough tilt at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Ashville Teays Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Union as the first quarter ended.

The Falcons’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Lancaster Fairfield Union squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Circleville and Ashville Teays Valley took on Bloom-Carroll on Oct. 6 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.