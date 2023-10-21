Bloom-Carroll’s defense throttled Circleville, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Oct. 6 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

