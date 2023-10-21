Mechanicsburg posted a narrow 29-24 win over North Lewisburg Triad on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Mechanicsburg darted in front of North Lewisburg Triad 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians registered a 15-6 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

North Lewisburg Triad drew within 22-18 in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Mechanicsburg and North Lewisburg Triad faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mechanicsburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against West Jefferson and Mechanicsburg took on West Liberty-Salem on Oct. 6 at Mechanicsburg High School.

