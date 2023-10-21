Marietta finally found a way to top Vincent Warren 28-24 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Vincent Warren showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Marietta as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers and the Warriors dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Marietta darted in front of Vincent Warren 28-24 going into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Vincent Warren and Marietta faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Vincent Warren High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marietta faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Vincent Warren took on Cambridge on Oct. 6 at Vincent Warren High School.

