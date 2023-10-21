A swift early pace pushed McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley past North Baltimore Friday 52-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley opened with a 16-0 advantage over North Baltimore through the first quarter.

The Rams opened a towering 36-14 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley thundered to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers rallied with a 6-2 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Rams prevailed.

The last time McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and North Baltimore played in a 46-8 game on Sept. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, North Baltimore faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Marion Elgin on Oct. 6 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.