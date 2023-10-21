Lima Central Catholic left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Fort Loramie from start to finish for a 45-21 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 21.

Lima Central Catholic opened with a 14-7 advantage over Fort Loramie through the first quarter.

The Thunderbirds registered a 24-14 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Lima Central Catholic and Fort Loramie were both scoreless.

The Thunderbirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Lima Central Catholic faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Fort Loramie faced off against Lucas.

