Cory-Rawson rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 33-6 win over Crestline for an Ohio high school football victory at Cory-Rawson High on Oct. 20.

Cory-Rawson steamrolled in front of Crestline 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Hornets and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Cory-Rawson thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cory-Rawson faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Crestline took on Dola Hardin Northern on Oct. 6 at Crestline High School.

