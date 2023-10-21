Defense dominated as Lucas pitched a 30-0 shutout of Arlington during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Lucas darted in front of Arlington 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cubs fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Lucas steamrolled to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cubs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 6, Arlington squared off with Mt Blanchard Riverdale in a football game.

