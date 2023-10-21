Columbus Bishop Ready’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gahanna Columbus Academy 28-7 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Columbus Bishop Ready jumped in front of Gahanna Columbus Academy 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Columbus Bishop Ready roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Ready and Gahanna Columbus Academy squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Worthington Christian and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Oct. 6 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

