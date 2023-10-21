Defense dominated as Carrollton pitched a 34-0 shutout of Minerva in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Carrollton a 7-0 lead over Minerva.

The Warriors’ offense thundered in front for a 21-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Carrollton thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carrollton and Minerva squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Minerva faced off against Alliance Marlington and Carrollton took on Salem on Oct. 6 at Carrollton High School.

