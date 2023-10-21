Mentor Lake Catholic dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Chardon NDCL in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 21.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Mentor Lake Catholic roared to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Mentor Lake Catholic and Chardon NDCL played in a 36-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Chardon NDCL took on Parma Padua Franciscan on Oct. 13 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

