Trenton Edgewood took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Monroe 34-7 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Trenton Edgewood darted in front of Monroe 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets trimmed the margin to make it 14-7 at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Germantown Valley View and Monroe took on Bellbrook on Oct. 6 at Bellbrook High School.

