Waynesville posted a narrow 49-40 win over Germantown Valley View on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Waynesville a 14-13 lead over Germantown Valley View.

Waynesville registered a 28-27 advantage at intermission over Germantown Valley View.

Waynesville darted to a 49-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Waynesville faced off against Middletown Madison and Germantown Valley View took on Trenton Edgewood on Oct. 6 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

