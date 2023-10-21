Dayton Oakwood recorded a big victory over Middletown Madison 31-7 at Dayton Oakwood High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Dayton Oakwood and Middletown Madison squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Carlisle and Middletown Madison took on Waynesville on Oct. 6 at Middletown Madison Senior High School.

