Eaton handed Carlisle a tough 17-7 loss on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Eagles opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Indians rallied with a 7-3 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.

The last time Eaton and Carlisle played in a 21-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Carlisle faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Eaton took on Brookville on Oct. 6 at Brookville High School.

