Defense dominated as Sunbury Big Walnut pitched a 17-0 shutout of Canal Winchester for an Ohio high school football victory at Canal Winchester High on Oct. 20.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Eagles opened a thin 3-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Sunbury Big Walnut moved to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Sunbury Big Walnut squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Canal Winchester faced off against Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Westerville North on Oct. 6 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

