Lewis Center Olentangy notched a win against Marysville 39-29 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Lewis Center Olentangy opened with a 13-7 advantage over Marysville through the first quarter.

The Monarchs had a 21-13 edge on the Braves at the beginning of the third quarter.

Marysville moved ahead by earning a 21-19 advantage over Lewis Center Olentangy at the end of the third quarter.

The Monarchs had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Braves won the session and the game with a 20-8 performance.

Last season, Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Marysville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Hilliard Darby and Marysville took on Thomas Worthington on Oct. 6 at Thomas Worthington High School.

