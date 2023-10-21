Ontario rallied over Marengo Highland for an inspiring 34-20 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Marengo Highland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over Ontario as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors kept a 17-13 halftime margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Ontario darted to a 31-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marengo Highland faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Ontario took on Marion Harding on Oct. 6 at Marion Harding High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.