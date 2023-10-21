A suffocating defense helped Galion handle Marion Harding 34-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Galion opened with a 21-0 advantage over Marion Harding through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a monstrous 27-0 gap over the Presidents at the intermission.

Galion breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marion Harding faced off against Ontario and Galion took on Marion Pleasant on Oct. 6 at Marion Pleasant High School.

