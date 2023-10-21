After jumping in front early, Newark Catholic held off Johnstown Northridge squad for a 22-13 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Newark Catholic roared in front of Johnstown Northridge 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Johnstown Northridge stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 22-7.

The Vikings narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Newark Catholic and Johnstown Northridge played in a 49-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Newark Catholic took on Hebron Lakewood on Oct. 6 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

