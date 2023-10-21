Utica’s defense throttled Hebron Lakewood, resulting in a 35-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Last season, Hebron Lakewood and Utica faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Utica faced off against Johnstown and Hebron Lakewood took on Newark Catholic on Oct. 6 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

