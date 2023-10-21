Heath unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Johnstown 54-21 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Heath High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Heath a 14-8 lead over Johnstown.

The Bulldogs registered a 33-14 advantage at intermission over the Johnnies.

Heath thundered to a 47-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Heath and Johnstown faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Heath faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Johnstown took on Utica on Oct. 6 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.