Newark Licking Valley pushed past Pataskala Licking Heights for a 23-6 win at Newark Licking Valley High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Newark Licking Valley a 10-6 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Newark Licking Valley jumped to a 13-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

The last time Newark Licking Valley and Pataskala Licking Heights played in a 25-20 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Wheeling Linsly and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Oct. 6 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

