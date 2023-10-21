Granville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 81-6 win over Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Granville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Granville took on Zanesville on Oct. 6 at Granville High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.