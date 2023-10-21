A swift early pace pushed Galion Northmor past Loudonville Friday 34-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Galion Northmor charged in front of Loudonville 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Red Birds’ expense.

Loudonville tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 34-7 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Galion Northmor faced off against Mt Gilead and Loudonville took on Cardington-Lincoln on Oct. 6 at Loudonville High School.

