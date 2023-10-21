Danville used overtime to slip past Howard East Knox 14-12 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The Blue Devils and the Bulldogs dueled to a draw at 6-6 with the third quarter looming.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Danville got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Danville faced off against Centerburg and Howard East Knox took on Fredericktown on Oct. 6 at Howard East Knox High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.