Fredericktown grabbed a 32-14 victory at the expense of Centerburg in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Fredericktown and Centerburg fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Freddies’ offense stormed in front for a 32-14 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fredericktown faced off against Howard East Knox and Centerburg took on Danville on Oct. 6 at Centerburg High School.

