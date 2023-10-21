Lima pushed past Toledo Start for a 26-14 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Lima’s offense jumped in front for a 14-8 lead over Toledo Start at halftime.

Lima jumped to a 26-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lima faced off against Toledo Waite.

