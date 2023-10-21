Kenton shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 28-14 win over Lima Shawnee for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Lima Shawnee started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Kenton at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and Kenton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Kenton faced off against St. Marys and Lima Shawnee took on Van Wert on Oct. 6 at Lima Shawnee High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.