Van Wert dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 35-14 win over Elida in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Elida, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Van Wert through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Van Wert jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Van Wert and Elida played in a 48-16 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Elida faced off against Wapakoneta and Van Wert took on Lima Shawnee on Oct. 6 at Lima Shawnee High School.

