Defiance finally found a way to top Ottawa-Glandorf 14-10 for an Ohio high school football victory at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Defiance a 7-0 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf.

The two squads struggled a 7-7 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

Last season, Defiance and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Celina and Defiance took on Lima Bath on Oct. 6 at Defiance High School.

