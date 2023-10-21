Wapakoneta’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Celina 30-3 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The Redskins’ offense thundered in front for a 23-3 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Redskins held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Celina squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Wapakoneta faced off against Elida and Celina took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Oct. 6 at Celina High School.

