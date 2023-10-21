A suffocating defense helped St. Marys handle Lima Bath 31-0 at St. Marys on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

St. Marys darted in front of Lima Bath 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

St. Marys thundered to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St. Marys and Lima Bath squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, St. Marys faced off against Kenton and Lima Bath took on Defiance on Oct. 6 at Defiance High School.

