Gibsonburg earned a convincing 51-8 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 21.

Last season, Gibsonburg and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gibsonburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off against Kansas Lakota and Gibsonburg took on Castalia Margaretta on Oct. 13 at Castalia Margaretta High School.

