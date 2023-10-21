Springfield Shawnee recorded a big victory over Springfield Northwestern 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Springfield Shawnee a 21-0 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

The Braves registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Springfield Shawnee steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Northwestern played in a 53-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Springfield Northwestern took on St Paris Graham on Oct. 6 at St Paris Graham High School.

