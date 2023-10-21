Lewistown Indian Lake finally found a way to top Richwood North Union 15-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Lakers registered an 8-7 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Lewistown Indian Lake jumped to a 15-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Richwood North Union faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Springfield Shawnee on Oct. 6 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

