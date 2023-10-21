St. Paris Graham recorded a big victory over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 31-8 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a modest 16-7 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

St. Paris Graham steamrolled to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-1 edge.

Last season, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and St Paris Graham faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, St Paris Graham faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Richwood North Union on Oct. 6 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

