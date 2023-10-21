London left no doubt in recording a 49-7 win over Urbana in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave London a 21-7 lead over Urbana.

The Red Raiders fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Hillclimbers’ expense.

London roared to a 48-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, London and Urbana faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at London High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Urbana faced off against Bellefontaine and London took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Oct. 6 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

