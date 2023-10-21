Plain City Jonathan Alder recorded a big victory over New Carlisle Tecumseh 49-23 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh through the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 28-9 advantage at halftime over the Arrows.

Plain City Jonathan Alder charged to a 42-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Arrows outpointed the Pioneers 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Plain City Jonathan Alder and New Carlisle Tecumseh played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against London and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on Oct. 6 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

