Hamler Patrick Henry rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 40-7 win over Swanton at Hamler Patrick Henry High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Swanton squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Delta and Swanton took on Bryan on Oct. 6 at Bryan High School.

