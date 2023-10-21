Delphos Jefferson posted a narrow 31-28 win over Spencerville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Wildcats fought to an 18-14 halftime margin at the Bearcats’ expense.

Spencerville didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 24-21 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 31-28.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Spencerville faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Spencerville faced off against Ada and Delphos Jefferson took on Harrod Allen East on Oct. 7 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

